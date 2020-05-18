Two Senate Bills could help struggling Logging & Timber industry

DODSON, LA (05/18/20) “The number one agriculture crop in this state is timber and logging” Josh McAllister, Chairman of the Louisiana Logger’s Association & Vice President of McManus Timber Company said. The industry, like many others, is facing tough times financially.

“We’re paying anywhere from three to six hundred percent more for insurance now than what we were paying three to four years ago” he said. “Most of our independent haulers are out of business, they can’t move wood, so the land owners are stuck with wood”.

This is due to an increase in accident claims against the industry.



“People will see our trucks, they’ll pull out in front of our trucks or they’ll ease over and bump our trucks because they know they can get $50,000 without having to go to trial, without having to actually hear a case and evidence that our trucks are not liable for that accident, and the insurance companies have to settle because it costs more to fight the claim” he said.

Senate Bill 471 proposes a variety of options for loggers, the big one being a $500,000 of general damages. The bill would also create the Timber Transportation and Safety Oversight Board, which will allow loggers to pay for representation as well, as long as they meet certain criteria. This means equipment will need GPS, cameras, weighing scales on the trucks and hands-free cell phones.

Senate Bill 418 would help the industry and the general public with reduced insurance costs.



“And that’s for everybody that’s on the road, everybody that drives, should see a 10-25% cost reduction on their insurance” he said.

They face uncertainty heading into harvest season, one of their busiest times of year… in the midst of the economic crisis from COVID-19. Due to the virus, the price of timber is dropping due to a lack of overall demand.

“And we’re expecting an extreme impact on the markets during that harvest season, so we won’t be able to bring in the funds that will needed to pay for the insurance ” Toni McAllister, Executive Director of the Louisiana Logger’s Association said.

The bills will be going before the Senate this evening. If they make it through the Senate, they will be voted on in the House during next weeks session.

The McAllister’s want to also personally thank the representatives for acknowledging concerns within the industry.