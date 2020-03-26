Two residents test positive for coronavirus at Brookdale Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two residents at Brookdale Senior Living in Shreveport have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, both positive tests were confirmed on Wednesday.

One person is being treated at a local hospital, while the second is currently in isolation at Brookdale.

All Brookdale residents, their families and Brookdale staff members have been made aware.

“Brookdale’s top priority is the health and safety of our residents, patients, and associates. On Wednesday, March 25, it was confirmed by the local hospital that two residents from Brookdale Shreveport have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident is currently in a local hospital receiving medical care and the other is currently in isolation at the community. We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Shreveport of this matter. We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Caddo Parish Health Unit throughout this situation. Additionally, we have been closely following our established policies and procedures for contagious illnesses and are also closely following the guidance and protocols recommended by the Caddo Parish Health Unit and the CDC. We have detailed protocols and plans in place to respond to this situation, prioritizing the health and wellness of our residents. Since reports of COVID-19 in the United States were confirmed, and in accordance with CDC guidelines, Brookdale has proactively implemented precautionary measures throughout our communities. Our emergency response teams and experienced operational and clinical teams are working tirelessly to minimize chances for exposure and additional transmission of the virus. We thank our staff, residents and their families for their continued understanding as we work to promote the health and safety of our community members.”

Today Brookdale updated its visitation policy to say no visitors are being allowed at the facility. They are suggesting families use Skype, Facetime or phone calls to communicate with their loved ones.