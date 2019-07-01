Two Ouachita Parish men arrested after argument leads to gunshots

(7/1/19) OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Police responding to a disturbance call have arrested both Ouachita Parish men involved in the incident.

According to arrest reports, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Highway 139 Sunday evening.

Officers say 67-year-old Thomas Sitton, of West Monroe, and 40-year-old Alfred Jones, of Monroe, were involved in an argument after Jones pulled into Sitton’s driveway.

When Jones attempted to leave, Sitton backed up his truck and blocked both lanes of Barnes Road to prevent Jones from leaving.

Deputies say Sitton then exited his vehicle and aimed a .357 Magnum revolver at Jones while telling him to get out of the car. As Jones drove around Sitton’s truck, Sitton fired three shots at the vehicle and blew out both driver’s side tires.

Sitton then allegedly followed Jones to a mobile home park on Highway 139 where Jones got his vehicle stuck in a lawn.

Officers found a syringe which a clear liquid mixed with a red liquid, which was suspected to be meth, inside Jones’ vehicle. After placing Jones in handcuffs, deputies also noticed Jones attempting to hide what appeared to be meth wrapped in clear plastic under his leg.

Officers say that Jones admitted that the liquid in the syringe was meth but denied any knowledge of the substance found under his leg. Deputies also discovered that Jones’ license had been suspended.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Jones faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Careless Operation, and Operating a Vehicle while License is Suspended. His bond at this time is set at $500. Jones’ mugshot was not available at the time of publishing.

Sitton faces charges of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Obstruction of a Public Passage. His bond is at this time is set at $150.

