Two of three Opelousas pedestrians killed in hit and run

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Three pedestrians were struck in a hit and run crash Saturday on LA Hwy 749, with two of them sustaining fatal injuries at the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, claiming the lives of Kizzy Greene, 42, and Angela Broussard, 41, both of Opelousas. The third victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries. It is unknown if any of the victims were intoxicated. Toxicology tests are pending.

Greene, Broussard, and a third pedestrian were standing in the northbound lane of LA Hwy 749, when a motorist struck them and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Troop I at (337) 262-5880.

