MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Two North Louisiana men are on their way to federal prison; each handed a 10-year prison sentence for offenses involving drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms.

Derick King Brooks, 45, of Monroe, was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.

According to a press release, in February 2020, Monroe Police officers received a crime stoppers tip that Brooks was selling cocaine in the Monroe area. Metro Narcotics agents began investigating and surveilling the residence where Brooks was living in Monroe.

Through their investigation, agents seized baggies from Brooks’ home containing chunks of cocaine residue which were sent to the lab for further testing and was determined to be cocaine.

After obtaining a search warrant for Brooks and his residence the following was recovered in his vehicle: baggies with cocaine, cash and two cell phones.

In Brooks home, agents found more bags containing cocaine, other narcotics, a loaded semiautomatic pistol, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

In total, agents collected over $11,000 in cash, over 2,159 grams of powder cocaine, 29 grams of crack cocaine and 38 pills.

Anthony Tywan Newton, 38 of Ruston, was sentenced to spend 10 years and 4 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in the presence of a drug trafficking crime.

The release says in March 2020, DEA agents executed a search warrant at a residence in Ruston. Agents collected plastic bags containing 17.5 grams of methamphetamine, 267 dosage units of MDMA, 7 dosage units of Xanax, 27 dosage units of penicillin, and 15 dosage units of Tylenol with codeine, as well as cash.

When agents examined the serial numbers on the money recovered in their search of Newton’s personal, it was determined that a portion of it was used in earlier controlled buys conducted by undercover agents and Newton.