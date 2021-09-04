Two Monroe women arrested for multiple drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 3, 2021, the West Monroe Police Department arrested two Monroe women for multiple drug charges.

Officers were aware of a 2006 red Chevrolet Malibu driving with an altered Louisiana temporary tag and no headlights. After the officers managed to pull the vehicle over, they made contact with 31-year-old Pauldricka Rodgers and 27-year-old Miketta Rodgers.

With Pauldricka being the driver of the vehicle, she advised the officers that she did not have insurance and forgot to turn on her headlights before driving. Officers also noticed that Pauldricka’s license were suspended.

After Pauldricka gave the officers permission to search the vehicle, they found 8 cigarettes dipped in PCP, marijuana, and a bottle of Vistaril pills in a unmarked prescription bottle.

According to the West Monroe Police Department, Miketta was charged with Possession of Phencyclidine and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance. Pauldricka was charged with Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Insurance, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Phencyclidine, and Possession of Legend without Prescription.

The two were transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.