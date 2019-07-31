Two Monroe residents arrested for Armed Robbery, one gets additional charge of Second Degree Murder

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — Two people from Monroe have been arrested for two recent cases of Armed Robbery in Ouachita Parish. One of those two has also been charged with Second Degree Murder.

Tyeisha Goodjoint

Mitchell Quiller, aka Mitchell Quillar

According to arrest warrants, 36-year-old Tyeisha Goodjoint and 31-year-old Mitchell Quiller, aka Mitchell Quillar, drove to a home in the 900 block of Spell Street in West Monroe on July 12, 2019, after a resident there accused Goodjoint of stealing from him.

Once the pair arrived, reports say that Goodjoint stayed inside the running vehicle, a black Lincoln, while Quiller went inside. The victim says that Quiller pulled a small black handgun and demanded that the victim give Quiller his money. The victim was forced to give $300, his wallet, and his cellphone to Quiller.

Quiller left the home, jumped back into the vehicle with Goodjoint and they both left the scene.

On July 14, 2019, Monroe Police Officers were called to a shooting at the Quality Inn on Martin Luther King Drive. The victim, Robert Sullivan, told police that an unknown black male pointed a black pistol at him, patted him down, and then stole $1,200 from Sullivan’s pocket. The suspect then shot Sullivan in the chest before running away.

Sullivan was flown to Shreveport for treatment and was listed as being in critical condition. Sullivan later died from those injuries on July 29, 2019.

Monroe Police Officers were able to view surveillance footage from the Quality Inn that matched up with what the victim told the police. The video also showed the suspect arriving in and fleeing the scene in a black Lincoln car.

The victim from the first armed robbery was able to identify Quiller through a six-person lineup and said that he was absolutely sure that Quiller was the person who robbed him.

Police then showed the first victim a clip from the Quality Inn surveillance footage and the victim confirmed to police that Quiller was the person that could be seen robbing and shooting Sullivan.

Quiller and Goodjoint were both arrested on July 29, 2019, during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Grammont Street.

Quiller has been charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and one count of Second Degree Murder. His bond has not been set at this time.

Goodjoint has been charged with one count of Armed Robbery. Her bond has not been set at this time.