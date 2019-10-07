Two minors arrested in connection to several car burglaries

RUSTON, La. (10/07/2019)– People in Lincoln parish are taking a sigh of relief. Police say the two suspects responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries have been arrested.

“They weren’t focusing on one area,” JD Driskill, spokesperson for the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, said. “They were getting around pretty good.”

Since August 2019, police were called to several vehicle burglaries. Guns and more were taken from cars. Officers discovered that a string of burglaries were happening across multiple parishes.

“I think it really helped everybody tie up their cases by being able to work together,” Driskill said.

One month later, the Ruston Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store on South Vienna street.

In the same month, LPSO got a call for a stolen car with the same two suspects.

“Our patrol division actually observed the stolen vehicle traveling in Simsboro and went to conduct a traffic stop,” Driskill said.

Both suspects were arrested. A 16 year old male and a 17 year old male from arcadia.

“Through interviews with the suspects we were able to confirm that they were in fact responsible for all of the Choudrant vehicle burglaries that occurred in August, all of the Simsboro vehicle burglaries that occurred in September, and actually were able to confirm that they were also responsible for a recent armed robbery that happened in the city of Ruston,” Driskill said.

Although these suspects have been arrested, officials say it’s important to never let your guard down. Always remember to bring your valuables inside and never leave your doors unlocked.”

“It’s just a mater of time before somebody else attempts the same type of stuff,” Driskill said.

Police also say even if you have something small taken from your car, give them a call- that small thing could be a big clue to help them take down the criminals.

The joint multi-agency investigation included the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Minden Police Department, Homer Police Department and Ruston Police Department.