Two men shot early this morning in Winn Parish, suspect on the run, school on lockdown

DODSON, La. — (8/14/19) Two men were found shot by Winn Parish authorities early this morning.

Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 5:43 a.m. in reference to a shooting in Dodson.

Two men were found shot and in critical condition when authorities arrived. Both victims were transported by ambulance to the Winn Parish Medical Center. The names of the victims will not be released at this time.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

Winn Parish deputies, Dodson police officers, LA Wildlife and Fisheries and the Winn Parish Chase Team have begun their search for the suspected shooter, Justin Burnett.

Burnett was last seen heading toward US 167 and LA 1236.

He was seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans. He has a large dark-colored beard.

If anyone sees him, please call 911.

As a precaution the Dodson High School has been placed on lockdown and deputy is stationed there.