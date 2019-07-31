Two men arrested for allegedly attempting to join ISIS

TUCSON, Ariz. (7/31/19) The men, both Somali citizens living legally in the U.S. were arrested at Tucson International Airport on Monday (7/29) on charges of supporting terrorism.

Officials were tipped off after an undercover FBI agent convinced the men he was an ISIS sympathizer.

The agent says the suspects saved money and planned on flying to the Middle East.

Both, also reportedly telling him of their hopes of killing for ISIS.

The months long investigation came to an end with FBI arresting the men at the airport moments after they picked up boarding passes for a flight to Cairo.

Prosecutors from Tucson and the Justice Departments Counter-Terrorism Unit will be trying the case.

