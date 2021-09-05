Two killed, three critically injured in Jackson County wreck Sunday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) – A Sunday afternoon crash involving three vehicles in eastern Jackson County claimed the lives of two people and left three people with critical injuries.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 90 and El Bethel Church Road between Sneads and Grand Ridge around 2:15 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies, Jackson County Fire-Rescue personnel, and units from the Florida Highway Patrol responded. The wreck caused the roadway to be shut down for hours.

WMBB in Panama City reported one person was taken by helicopter to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital while two others were taken by ambulance.

The ages and identification of those involved have not been released. The Florida Highway Patrol is expected to release more information later Sunday.