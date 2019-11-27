Two kids struck by cars in Louisiana, rushed to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two children have been rushed to the hospital in Shreveport with life-threatening injuries after they were struck while crossing a busy roadway.

According to Shreveport Police Department, it happened just before 5:30 p.m. The children, a boy and a girl, were attempting to cross the street when a white sedan heading eastbound hit them.

Police say the girl, who is about 10 or 12-years-old, was knocked into oncoming traffic and struck again by a Tahoe.

Both children were taken to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport. Their current conditions are not known.

The drivers of the white sedan and the Tahoe were detained for questioning by Shreveport police, and Hines says citations are expected. At least one of the drivers was allegedly driving without a license.

