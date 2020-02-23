Two innocent bystanders shot when suspect opens fire inside Opelousas restaurant

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are investigating after three people total were shot before dawn Sunday inside an Opelousas restaurant.

Police Chief Martin McClendon said officers responded to a report that multiple people had been shot around 2:00 a.m. at a business in the 700 block of South Academy Street.

When officers arrived, McClendon said, it was determined that a total of three people had been shot and required medical attention.

Of the three adult victims, McClendon said, it is believed that one of the victims was the intended target and that two were innocent bystanders.

McClendon said officers are currently interviewing eyewitnesses at the scene to determine what happened, and also process evidence at the scene.

The victims’ names are being withheld, McClendon said, and all were transported to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call Opelousas Police at (337 948-2500.

