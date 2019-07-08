Two from California arrested on Drug, Weapons, and Money Laundering charges in Monroe

(7/8/19) MONROE, La. — Metro Narcotics agents have arrested two people from California on multiple charges including Money Laundering and Possession of Marijuana.

Portia Posey (Courtesy: OPSO)

According to arrest reports, 29-year-old Portia Posey, of San Leandro, CA, attempted to board a plane at the Monroe Regional Airport with nearly $82,000 in a suitcase.

The investigation revealed that Posey had flown into Monroe with two suitcases of marijuana and delivered them to 58-year-old Jerry Leon Robertson, Jr., also of San Leandro, CA, at a home on Longwood Drive in exchange for the money. Posey was taking the money back to California when she was busted.

Jerry L. Robertson, Jr. (Courtesy: OPSO)

Posey is charged with 1 count of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and 1 count of Money Laundering. She is being held without bond pending her first court appearance.

Metro Narcotics agents then executed a search warrant at the home where Posey delivered the marijuana. Agents found several large, sealed packages of marijuana and other items used to sell it. Agents also found several firearms and a large amount of ammunition. Five of the firearms were found to be reported stolen and two had their serial numbers obliterated.

Robertson was then arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. He is charged with: 1 count of Possession of Marijuana with intent to Distribute, 1 count of Possession of Firearm in presence of CDS, 5 counts of Stolen Firearms, and 2 counts of Possession of Firearms with Obliterated Serial Numbers. Robertson is being held without bond pending his first court appearance.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.