Two former fraternity members get the maximum sentence for hazing related death of Max Gruver

“Hazing needs to end and it needs to end now. It's not going to be tolerated,” Rae Ann Gruver said.

A little more than a week after Matthew Naquin was found guilty of negligent homicide for the hazing related death of Max Gruver, two other fraternity members learned they’ll be serving time in prison.



Before the judge delivered his verdict, Gruver’s parents gave an impact statement in which Gruver’s dad said Max was given poison in the form of 190 proof alcohol.



“It’s very difficult. It’s always difficult coming here and we’ve relived that night and the horrors of that night,” Gruver said.

Gott and Isto offered up their thoughts as well. Isto told the judge “I think about that night [Max was hazed] almost every day.”



Katherine Guillot [Sean Paul Gott’s Attorney]: “In a case like this there are no winners. It’s an awful tragic case,” Gott’s attorney, Katherine Guillot, said.



The judge said both men are directly responsible for Gruver’s death and that he believes the two men were not being remorseful. Gott’s attorney disagreed.



“He is remorseful, he has been honest and at the same time he understands the gravity of this offense. He accepts responsibility,” Guillot said.



Gruver’s parents sided with the judge noting that the men apologized to the court and LSU before apologizing to them for the loss of their son.



“He acknowledged us much later. I felt that and that didn’t feel good,” Max’s father said.



The judge ultimately sentenced both men to the maximum 30 days in prison. Gott’s attorney said she was not surprised by the outcome.



“I believed that this was going to be the outcome. My client was prepared for this outcome,” Guillot said.



Now that both men are serving time the Gruver’s hope that everyone learns from their son’s tragic death.



“Today’s sentencing will send a message to the country that you don’t haze,” Stephen said.

Max’s mother went on to say, “all need to take care of each other and have each other’s backs and be good people to one another.”