Two Claiborne Parish teens killed in crash

A crash in Claiborne Parish has claimed the life of two Haynesville teenagers.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on LA Highway 2 just after 8 PM on Wednesday, August 28.

Investigators determined a 2003 Honda Accord, driven by 17-year-old Tony Singleton, was heading west on Highway 2 when Singleton lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the oncoming lane, and was hit by a Chevrolet Suburban.

Singleton and his passenger, 15-year-old Dequez Neal, were not wearing their seatbelts and received fatal injuries.

The driver of the Suburban was wearing a seatbelt and only received moderate injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.