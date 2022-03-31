CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley police say officers conducting a search warrant at a home found two children in that home which was filled with drugs.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the search warrant was executed in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Pearl Miller, 32 and her live-in boyfriend Cody Scott, 33 along with two juvenile children were inside the home, Broussard said.

Both adults were read their Miranda right and detained while agents conducted a full search of the house.

He said agent found over one and half pounds of crystal meth with a $137K street value.

They also found 2 ounces of suspected heroine with a street value around $15K, two kinds of marijuana ranging from high grade hydroponic marijuana to your basic synthetic grade of marijuana with a combined value of about $15,800.

Several Alprazolam pills were also found that neither one of the adults had a prescription for, Broussard said.

Courtesy: Crowley PD

Scott was charged with with PWIT Dist. Heroin, PWIT Dist. Meth, PWIT Dist. Marijuana , PWIT Dist. Alprazolam and monies derived from drug proceeds.

He was booked into Acadia Parish Jail with a $120K bond.

Broussard said Miller was told by agents that she was not being taken into custody because the children were being left in her care, however she may have drug charges pending.