Two charged after alleged shooting targeted woman and her three kids

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A woman was arrested and a man who’s currently incarcerated at the Rapides Parish Detention Center is charged for their alleged involvement in a shooting that targeted an Opelousas woman and her three kids.

Kadedria La Quintay Fields was arrested on Oct. 26 and transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and was booked for four counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder, principal to illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property.

A warrant has been issued and served upon Tyrence Jarelle Williams, who is now incarcerated at the Rapides Parish Detention Center and awaiting extradition to the St. Landry Parish Jail. Upon arrival, he will be charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 18, detectives with the SLPSO responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Leger Dr. where a woman and her three juvenile children were shot at outside of their home.

The family had just arrived at home, and as they were exiting the vehicle, the mother saw a blue Nissan Altima drive by, then turn around and pass the home again. Williams, a passenger in the car, fired around five or six shots at the family from the car.

The victim recognized the driver and identified her as Kadedria La Quintay Fields. The passenger of the vehicle, who was riding with the window down, was identified as Kadedria Fields’ boyfriend and was only known to the victim as “Bossman Pop,” who was later identified as Tyrence Jarelle Williams.

The victim and her children were forced to the ground and hid behind a horse trailer to avoid the gunfire. A bullet hole was located on the left rear quarter panel of the victim’s vehicle and her rear windshield was shattered.