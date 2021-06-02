Two arrested in string of vehicle burglaries

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two locals have been arrested in connection with a string of recent vehicle robberies.

According to a release issued by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department, on June 2 at around 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a reported vehicle robbery on Bradley Street in West Monroe.

After collecting video evidence, deputies were able to identify and locate the suspects on Kiroli Road a short time later.

Xsaviour Morris and Jena Farrar were both found to be in possession of reported stolen items. These included cell phones, a PS4, and air pods, among other items.

Jena Farrar (left) and Xsaviour Morris (right) (Photos: Courtesy of OPSO/Background: Courtesy of AP)

Deputies were also able to determine the duo had committed other vehicle burglaries in the area, including Bradley, Ridgeway, and Duncan Circle.

Morris and Farrar were both booked on three counts of Simple Burglary and one count of Attempted Simple Burglary. Morris also had prior warrants for two additional counts of Simple Burglary.

More charges are possible as this investigation is ongoing.