COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) — The Covington Police Department has announced the arrest of two more individuals in connection to the attack of a teacher at Covington High.

A juvenile and 18-year-old Trinity Gervais have turned themselves in to authorities.

According to Covington Police, the juvenile was released on a custodial agreement and Gervais has been issued a misdemeanor summons.

Both face charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.