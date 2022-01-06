Twins Cities’ Krewe of Janus celebrates the Twelfth Night

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus announces that their 39th annual Mardi Gras parade will officially roll through the Twins Cities’ downtown area February 19th along with other events leading up to the parade.

Due to the pandemic last year, all events and the Mardi Gras parade were canceled. However, this year the Twins Cities’ Krewe of Janus are determined to make up for lost time and bring the spirit of Mardi Gras back to northeast Louisiana. Only days into the new year, marks beginning of carnival season with the Twelfth Night. This celebrations is exactly twelve days after Christmas which consists of the reveal of the king and queens custom costumes for the parade and the cutting of the king cake.

The Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus 2022 Carnival season schedule:

February 5, 2022 – Grand Ball: King and Queen Janus 39th reign over the gala celebration and their Royal Court is presented. Ticket are now open to the public and will be held at The Hub 201 Washington St. Monroe LA. 71201

February 19, 2022 – 10:00am: Krewe of Janus Children’s Parade, Pecanland Mall’s Center Court 4700 Millhaven Rd. Monroe LA. 71203

11:00am: 11th Annual Krewe of Paws Mardi Gras Pet Parade, Antique Alley 698 Trenton St. West Monroe, LA 71291

6:00pm: 39th Annual Mardi Gras Parade (see attached route)