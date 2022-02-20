MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Hundreds of contestants participated in the First State BMX qualifier race at the Monroe Civic Center today

The biggest race run by local tracks in the history of Louisiana BMX held participants of all different ages.

“So, this sport starts at 2-years-old, and goes all the way up to 99-years-old. It starts with novels, which are beginners, then intermediate, then expert.” Says track operator, William Jason Johnson.

“All you have to have is long pants, long shirt, closed toe shoes. We have bikes, we have helmets, and we’ll provide the rest.” He says.

16-year-old Blaze Trigg from Mississippi says he’s been racing for almost seven years.

“I got number one in Mississippi last year from all the points racing around. Me and my dad who is over there watching me right now, and this is what this represents. It’s like any other racing, go out and give your 100 percent.” Says Trigg.

Even the little ones brought excitement to the racing.

“I like riding bikes.” Says Kinsley, one of the contestants.

“It’s very exciting to get to ride your bike a lot.” Says Aidan, another contestant.

This year, over 800 bike riders from across the country made it to the very anticipated local race track.

“We have people from Illinois, Virginia, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee. This is one of those things, when it starts to kick back off, people jump back in for more. and this event. We grossly underestimated this event.” Says Johnson.

Texas BMX organizer, Chris Allen says it feels very special to finally bring the Gold Cup Champion qualifier back this year.

“And just being here, the breeze blowing through, it’s just amazing after what the pandemic did. And being able to come back to race and to be with your family, it feels special.” Says Allen.

The Gold Cup Championship will be scheduled for September 2022.