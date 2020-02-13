Twin Cities Mardi Gras Pet Parade!

WEST MONROE, La. (2/13/2020) — There will be a ton of festivities happening around the Twin Cities this weekend, and you can even bring your furry friends along! Roxanne Smith with PAWS of Northeast Louisiana stops by to tell us all about the highly anticipated event.

The Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade is happening on Saturday, 2/15/20.

Visit their event page and let them know if you’ll be joining in on the fun! https://www.facebook.com/events/429437998007570/

Online registration has ended but you can STILL register your pets on parade day! Registration fees will be $25 for your first pet and $10 for each additional pet. Register from 11:00am-12:45pm.

Contest fees are $5 to enter the small dog, large dog or non-canine costume contest OR $5 to enter the float contest (you can enter the costume or float contest but not both). CONTEST REGISTRATION ENDS AT 11:45AM due to contest judging beginning at 12:00pm sharp.

The fun starts at 11am on 2/15/20 on Commerce Street in Antique Alley (West Monroe). The parade rolls at 1:00!

They will have throw beads for sale at the parade ($10/4 dozen beads) as well as their super cute LED paw print beads for $5 each. They’ll have a limited number of parade t-shirts for sale (shirts are $20). Visit their merchandise tent to purchase beads, parade shirts and other PAWS gear! Come hungry because the Southern Cuisine food truck will be on site with some yummy parade-friendly food!

PARADE DAY SCHEDULE (2/15/20):

11:00 – Parade registration & children’s games begin ($1 per ticket or $25 for All You Can Play)

11:45 – Deadline to register for costume & float contests

12:00 – Contest judging begins (Winners will be announced immediately following the contests)

12:45 – Deadline to register pets for the parade

1:00 – Parade rolls

PARADE ROUTE:

Parade will begin in the 100 block of Commerce Street and proceed to the Pine Street intersection. Parade will turn left onto Pine Street. Parade will turn left onto Trenton Street. Parade will turn left onto Wood Street and then left back onto Commerce Street. Click here to see map https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10207024460407193&set=pb.1750429954.-2207520000..&type=3&theater.

PARADE RULES:

1. Animals must be current on vaccinations

2. No aggressive animals or females that are in season

3. We welcome all pets, however, we do not allow horses, ponies or livestock to be entered into the parade as they may scare the dogs.

4. Animals must be on a NON-retractable leash (or in a carrier) and in control by their owner at ALL times. Retractable leashes are NOT allowed.

5. Pet owners MUST pooper scoop after their dogs.

6. NO motorized floats allowed. Floats are welcome and encouraged. Floats can be created using wagons, carts, strollers, anything with wheels that does not have a motor. NO bicycles or rollerblades as these can scare the animals.

7. NO candy, small trinkets or dog treats are allowed to be thrown as they can be a safety/choking hazard to pets. Please ONLY throw beads, cups or larger non-edible items! From past parade participants, we have heard that you will want to bring a minimum of 4 dozen beads or else you will run out before the end of the parade.