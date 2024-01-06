MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Krewe of Janus will host their “Twelfth Night” event at 7 p.m. on January 6th at their building located on Louisville Avenue.

Twelve days after Christmas marks the beginning of the Mardi Gras season. At this event, several awards will be presented, and notable individuals will be recognized.

Alan Bartch, one of the captains of the Krewe of Janus, says that Mardi Gras was brought to the Monroe area by the Krewe of Janus 41 years ago. This notable Krewe officially became an independent organization in 1989.

Barch said that an average of 200,000 people attend the Mardi Gras parade, and it has grown every year.

The Krewe of Janus also hosted a “cocktail night” in September, where the king, queen, and royal court are introduced. In addition to the infamous Mardi Gras parade that rolls through West Monroe into Monroe, they have a Mardi Gras ball that will be held on Saturday, January 20th, at Bayou Pointe Event Center in Monroe.

For more information on these events, you may CLICK HERE.