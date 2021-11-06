Tuscaloosa Eats: Part 2 – Ramma Jamma

TUSCALOOSA, ALA – (KTVE/KARD) The sports team has made the long journey from West Monroe all the way to Tuscaloosa. It is not a trip to Tuscaloosa if you are not eating here at the Ramma Jamma and it does not get any more convenient if you want to watch Alabama football. Take a look at where Bryant-Deny Stadium is. It’s right here. The Ramma Kamma is one of the more iconic buildings here in Tuscaloosa and everybody that eats here feels the same way..

“I mean it’s right next to the stadium and since then it’s been a key to Alabama culture. On gamedays everyone comes and lines up for a burger, I mean look around, It’s Alabama.” Said a server at Ramma Jamma

“It’s a family vibe… it’s a place where you can be like oh I’ll pay for my cheeseburger tomorrow. We have our regulars and nice for the family and the staff”