Turkey Giveaway at The Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– WITH THANKSGIVING BEING JUST AROUND THE CORNER, CLOSE TO 200 FREE TURKEYS WERE GIVEN AWAY TODAY.

THE EVENT WAS HELD AT THE MONROE CIVIC CENTER SPONSORED BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE ELECT ADRIAN FISHER, MONROE HOUSING AUTHORITY, PARKER ALEXANDAR ATTORNEYS AT LAW, MCS BOARD MEMBER BETTY WARM COOPER, ITS MY PASSION DANCE COMPANY, CREED & CREED LAW OFFICE, M5 CONSULTING GROUP LLC, STATE REPRESENTATIVE PAT MOORE, AND THE CITY OF MONROE.

THIS EVENT WAS ORGANIZED BY A COMMUNITY MEMBER MICHAELA WEEKS WHO WANTED TO GIVE BACK TO HER COMMUNITY JUST BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS. MANY PEOPLE EXPRESSED THEIR GRATEFULNESS INCLUDING A FORMER RESIDENT OF TEXAS.