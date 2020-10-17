Trump says “he may have to leave the country if he looses election”

(KTVE/KARD) — At a campaign rally in Georgia Friday night President Trump said he would have to leave the country if he lost the election.
White House corespondent for NBC news tweeted this earlier this evening from the rally:
This is a developing story, we will continue to follow it and bring you updates as they become available.
