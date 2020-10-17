Trump says “he may have to leave the country if he looses election”

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(KTVE/KARD) — At a campaign rally in Georgia Friday night President Trump said he would have to leave the country if he lost the election.

White House corespondent for NBC news tweeted this earlier this evening from the rally:

Trump in Georgia on risk of losing: "I'm gonna say, I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics I'm not gonna feel so good. Maybe I'll have to leave the country. I don't know." — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) October 17, 2020

This is a developing story, we will continue to follow it and bring you updates as they become available.