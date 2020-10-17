Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Trump says “he may have to leave the country if he looses election”

News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(KTVE/KARD) — At a campaign rally in Georgia Friday night President Trump said he would have to leave the country if he lost the election.

White House corespondent for NBC news tweeted this earlier this evening from the rally:

This is a developing story, we will continue to follow it and bring you updates as they become available.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories