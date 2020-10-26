Trump administration sending 1,400,000 state-of-the art BinaxNOW tests to Louisiana

Medical staff holds swabs for rapid COVID-19 tests at a high school in Rome, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. While hospitalizations and intensive care admissions are slightly rising, Italy has so far managed to keep its coronavirus infections per 100,000 people far lower than France, Spain or Britain, which earlier this week were forced to impose new restrictions to avoid a second pandemic wave. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –As part of the Trump Administration’s comprehensive national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist the nation’s governors in doing so, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is sending 1,400,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to the State of Louisiana.

The rapid point of care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Governor John Bel Edwards to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as he deems fit.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Louisiana schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

The Trump Administration has shipped over 293,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as Louisiana nursing homes, assisted living facilities and to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in the state. As of October 26, over 575,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Louisiana.

Giroir pointed out that testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands, or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance. “Combining personal responsibility with smart testing is a foundational pillar of the Administration’s national testing strategy.”