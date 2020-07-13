Triple P T makes donation to the Salvation Army in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

MONROE, La (07/13/20) — Triple P T made a special donation to the Salvation Army in Monroe earlier today. The non-profit organization donated cereal, canned goods, cleaning supplies, and more.

Triple P T president and vice president presented the food and were happy to make the donation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army says they’ve been running low on food, so receiving the supplies today was exciting.

“This is just tremendous. It’s a great gift and you know these are helping hands. That’s what this is right here from Triple P. These are helping hands and we are very grateful for it…we truly are. I mean it’s just wonderful for them to take the time to not only get the money but to purchase the items and then bring them in,” said Captain Casey, Salvation Army NELA.

Triple P T says they will be donating again to the Salvation Army soon and are happy to help the community where it’s needed.