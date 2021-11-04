Triple homicide suspect shot and killed by police in Wisner

WISNER, La (KTVE/KARD) — Earlier this morning Louisiana State Police say the man was wanted for the murders of three people in Shreveport late Wednesday night. According to police, 36-year-old Barry Rigsby was shot and killed after he barricaded himself in one of the apartments at the Wisner Apartment Complex on Maple Street in Wisner.

Rigsby was barricaded in the apartment for about 4 hours and had a standoff with the Franklin Parish Police Department. The street of the apartment complex was packed with police cars and the swat team as all residents of the apartment complex had to be moved across the street. We spoke with a resident who lives at the complex and saw the suspect enter the building.

“I was outside and saw a guy with a pistol come out of the canal and barricade himself in one of the apartments. There was a woman in there and he let her out, so I think they knew each other. I’m just glad that this is over”, said Wendell Boxley, a resident who lives at the apartment complex.

Rigsby was wanted for the murders of two adults and a 12-year-old child. Rigsby, 36, was shot by officers around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021. We will keep you updated on this story as the investigation continues and more details are released.