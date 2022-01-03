Triple funeral service announced for Iberia Parish siblings killed in crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Funeral arrangements have been set for the three Iberia Parish siblings who were killed in a two vehicle crash Friday, December 17 on Interstate 49 in St. Landry Parish.

20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 17-year-old Christopher Simmons and 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons died at the scene after their vehicle was struck by a wrong way driver travelling north in the southbound lanes near mile marker 40.

Our Savior’s Church New Iberia Campus will host the triple funeral for the Simmons siblings at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.





Kamryn, Christoper, Lindy

A gathering of family and friends will take place beginning at 9 a.m. until the service at noon.

Their obituaries captured the joy the three had in their lives.

Kamryn was a beautiful, smart girl with a naturally meek spirit and a peace about her. Once she got to know someone, she revealed her true outgoing, bubbly nature and sense of humor. As a sophomore at ACS, she was finding herself, refreshing her outlook on life, and maturing. She had recently grown closer to God than ever before to a point that a positive change was obvious to those around her.

As an old soul, Chris was abnormally sensible, thoughtful, and helpful. He had a keen awareness of and deep gratitude for his parents’ hard work and sacrifice to provide for him and his siblings that he never took for granted. He was known to walk around the house and turn off lights or help with household chores before being asked. He had a strong work ethic and worked after-school and summer jobs to earn his own money.

Lindy emitted joy that pulled others into her joyful orbit. She had a special way of intensely loving and connecting with people. She had recently grown in confidence and blossomed from a quiet girl into a true, radiant beauty, inside and out.

The siblings are survived by their parents, Dawn Hebert Simmons, who was also critically injured in the crash and Ray G. Simmons; six older siblings, Ren Simmons (Ciera), Katie Simmons DeRouen (Errik), Shea Simmons, Rhett Simmons, Carly Simmons (Lestat), and Kyle Simmons.

