ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man, woman and teenager were arrested after they were allegedly caught bringing guns, including an assault rifle, to a pre-kindergarten graduation on Friday, May 19.

Officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at Garyville-Mt. Airy Magnet School.

(Courtesy: St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office)

They said a caller reported the guns, and officers intervened. The school was placed on lockdown. As officers were investigating, they tried to approach two people in a car. The two individuals allegedly got out and ran away.

Sheriff’s office officials said 24-year-old Nick Malancon and a 16-year-old boy, both of Reserve, were caught and arrested. Inside the car, investigators said they found an AK-47 with a loaded magazine and a 20-round box of ammunition.

It was discovered that the teenager was wearing an ankle monitor and was on house arrest for illegal drugs and weapon charges in St. Charles Parish.

According to sheriff’s office officials, a second gun that had been discarded by the teen was found underneath another suspect’s car. It had been converted to fully automatic.

As officers recovered the second gun, a third gun was found inside the car of another suspect. Officials said 25-year-old Jaquanna Monique Cage, of LaPlace, was arrested.

Investigators said security footage indicated that Malancon and Cage were together at the event.

Malancon was charged with being in possession of a gun on school property. His bond was set at $250,000.

Cage was charged with being in possession of a gun on school property and an outstanding warrant. Her bond was set at $251,000.

The teenager was charged with resisting an officer, illegal possession of a gun and possession of a gun on school property. He was booked into the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility.

