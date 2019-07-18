Trickery and treats: 3 suspects are behind bars for allegedly selling drugs, candy in Lincoln Parish

The Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested three people in Ruston for selling an assortment of drugs

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (7/17/19)– It isn’t Halloween, but there was an abundance of trickery and treats.

Deputies say three Lincoln Parish residents are behind bars after they were busted for selling an assortment of drugs.

But this wasn’t your typical drug bust. Deputies say the suspects were selling tons of snacks to local kids in the area, and it was all part of an elaborate scheme.

The Lincoln Parish narcotics enforcement team made the bust at a residence located at 2011 West Alabama Avenue in Ruston.

The team acted on tips about the sale of drugs at the apartment.

“Yes, there were narcotics being sold out of the apartment, but there was also candy, pickles, gum, sweets, nachos stuff like that being sold out of the apartment to kids in the neighborhood,” said Stephen Williams, Public Information Officer with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Peter Guy, Marcus Gaines and Kerrington Barnes were arrested after the bust. Deputies believe the snacks to kids were all part of a cover up.

“It was a pretty good cover for the amount of traffic that was coming in and out of the apartment. most people were probably just assuming kids buying treats,” said Williams.

Treats that were mixed in with highly toxic substances.

“They did discover marijuana, some hydrocodone pills, some liquid Vicodin and assorted sweets and candies and treats and stuff that were all intermingled together on the counter,” said Williams.

Some locals say risking the health and safety of children makes the situation even worse.

“The drugs could get into the kids food, stuff like that, and you know, kids could be out here getting high off of stuff they’re eating and it’s just wrong,” said local resident Gavin Morefield.