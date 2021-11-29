Trial set to begin for third suspect in Livingston Parish sex abuse case

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Melanie B. Curtin, 41, of Denham Springs was arrested in February of 2020.

Curtin would later plead not guilty to video voyeurism and rape charges.

The 41-year-old woman is facing one count of aggravated rape and one count of video voyeurism.

On Tuesday, November 30, Melanie Curtin is scheduled to go on trial at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

According to Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry, jury selection is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Landry says, “My office looks forward to holding Ms. Curtin accountable and getting justice for the crime victim. We will continue working tirelessly to make Livingston Parish and all of Louisiana safer places to live, work, worship, and raise families.”

The Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry is prosecuting this case after Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux formally removed his office from the proceedings.