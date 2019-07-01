Trial set for Panola County man charged in toddler’s death

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – (7/1/19) The father of a two-year-old east Texas child is set to face a jury in October in connection to his death.

According to judicial records, Braylyn Sheppard, 26, of Beckville, is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

He will face a jury in Panola County on October 21, in the 123rd District Court.

The child’s mother, Brianna Jones, 22, of Beckville, has also been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Kaisyn.

Brianna Jones

After his death, an arrest warrant was issued for Sheppard and Jones, after the autopsy revealed his injuries did not line up with what they told investigators.

Family members also reported the pair skipped the boy’s funeral.

Deputies with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office were called to the UT Health East Texas emergency room in Carthage on March 14, 2018 after an unresponsive 2-year-old boy was brought to the hospital with contusions on his head and face and with internal injuries, police said.

The child was about to airlifted to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, and Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed Sheppard and Jones about the situation.

Preliminary results from an autopsy and hospitals “indicate that the number and severity of the injuries, both internal and external, were not consistent with a fall from a porch,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials also advised the child may not have received adequate medical care before the initial 911 call.

Police said Sheppard and Jones agreed to be re-interviewed March 19 but did not show up at the sheriff’s office.

