UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Union Parish placed a boil advisory for residents who are served by Tri-Water System, Inc. and live on Masonic Road.

Customers are advised to disinfect their water before consuming it including brushing teeth, making ice, and preparing food. Before consuming the water, it best to boil the water for one full minute in a clean container.

We will keep you updated on the advisory.