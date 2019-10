Learn about this once and a lifetime Carnival Cruise through the Panama Canal!

(10/22/19) WEST MONROE, La. — The Travel Company’s Jane Gunn stops by NBC 10/FOX 14’s studios to tell us about a tropical getaway through the Panama Canal.

This Carnival Cruise sails to several islands and has an endless amount of food and entertainment for travelers to enjoy.

To find out how you can buy your tickets today, visit trvlco.com or call (318)- 388- 8747.