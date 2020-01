What you need to know about traveling with Real ID

(WEST MONROE 1/10/2020) — If you’re looking to book you’re next vacation, be sure that you have an updated Real ID–even if you’re planning on traveling in the states.

After October 1, 2020, you will need a passport to fly if you’re ID isn’t updated. Jane Gunn stops by to tell you about all the rules and regulations you need to know for the upcoming change.

For more information, check out https://www.dhs.gov/real-id.