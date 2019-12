WEST MONROE, La. (12/4/19)– Looking for the perfect gift to put under the Christmas tree? Give your loved one the gift of travel!

Our travel guru Jane Gunn stops by to tell us about some incredible deals right in time for the holiday season.

If you’re interested in booking your dream getaway today, you can visit The Travel Company at 1404 N 18th St in Monroe or call 318-388-8747.