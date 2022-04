HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – An empty grain truck was hit by a train on Tuesday morning, according to a source with the Canadian National Railway.

The collision took place on Florida Blvd. in Livingston Parish.

The train apparently hit the rear end of the dump truck.

At this time, there are no reported injuries to the train crew and the driver of the dump truck is ok.

