Traffic stops leads to Monroe man arrested for 17 grams of meth

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 13, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies observed a white Dodge Durango traveling on the Interstate 20 exit ramp to Highway 546 without a visible license plate. Deputies then initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 42-year-old Benjamin C. Kimball.

According to deputies, they noticed Kimball was fidgeting and looking away from deputies as they spoke. Deputies asked Kimball to exit and if he had any illegal items inside of the vehicle. Kimball paused, looked at his vehicle, and stated “no I shouldn’t.”

Deputies were denied consent to search Kimball’s vehicle. Deputies then deployed their K9 to perform an open air sniff around the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication.

A search of Kimball’s vehicle was executed and deputies discovered one plastic bag containing 17 grams of methamphetamine in the center console of Kimball’s vehicle. Kimball took ownership of the narcotics.

He was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Kimball was charged with Display of Plates and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.