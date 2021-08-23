Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Richland Parish Sheriff’s office says they found more than 200 pills during a traffic stop.

According to deputies, on August 20, 2021, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped a man driving a Chevy Tahoe on Highway 80 at the Delhi City Park. Deputies say during the stop they made contact with Domoreal Gray driving the Tahoe when the deputy saw pills inside the vehicle.

Deputies say they searched the car and found nearly 200 Hydrocodone pills and 51 Oxycodone pills.

Deputies say Gray was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center on one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Hydrocodone and one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Oxycodone. Gray’s bond was set at $28,000.00.

To read their full release, click here.