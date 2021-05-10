Traffic stop leads to arrest of man involved in large-scale meth distribution ring in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish, according to a press release from their office.

Lance Narcisse, 34, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Facility and charged with the following:

possession with intent schedule II

transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses

drive left of center

speeding

hit and run driving

resisting an officer

violation of controlled substance law

second or subsequent offenses

obstruction of justice

Narcisse’s bond was set at $18,000.00 by Judge Suzanne deMahy, and he later bonded out.

IPSO Special Investigative Unit has been investigating a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish. During the investigation, officers identified Narcisse as a key individual in the drug organization.

On April 3, 2021, a traffic stop was conducted on Narcisse. He fled the vehicle with two pounds of meth, and was apprehended after a brief pursuit on foot. A consent to search the vehicle was given and yielded $8,000.

In the days following this arrest, IPSO Special Investigation Unit continued their investigation and also seized over $85,000 stashed in a safety deposit box at a local bank. Narcisse’s personal vehicle was also seized.

Additional arrests are pending.