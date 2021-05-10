Traffic stop leads to arrest of man involved in large-scale meth distribution ring in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish, according to a press release from their office.
Lance Narcisse, 34, was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Facility and charged with the following:
- possession with intent schedule II
- transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses
- drive left of center
- speeding
- hit and run driving
- resisting an officer
- violation of controlled substance law
- second or subsequent offenses
- obstruction of justice
Narcisse’s bond was set at $18,000.00 by Judge Suzanne deMahy, and he later bonded out.
IPSO Special Investigative Unit has been investigating a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish. During the investigation, officers identified Narcisse as a key individual in the drug organization.
On April 3, 2021, a traffic stop was conducted on Narcisse. He fled the vehicle with two pounds of meth, and was apprehended after a brief pursuit on foot. A consent to search the vehicle was given and yielded $8,000.
In the days following this arrest, IPSO Special Investigation Unit continued their investigation and also seized over $85,000 stashed in a safety deposit box at a local bank. Narcisse’s personal vehicle was also seized.
Additional arrests are pending.