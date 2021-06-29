Traffic stop in Louisiana leads to arrest, $22k in drugs and cash seized by authorities

Courtesy of Albany Police Department

ALBANY, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop led to the arrest of two men and $22,000 in drugs and cash seized by authorities.

On Saturday, June 26, Albany Police and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized drugs and cash after a traffic stop.

The items seized during the search included:

  • Three ounces of suspected marijuana
  • $1,122 in cash
  • 1.08 ounces of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms
  • Seven individual packages of THC-infused edibles
  • Illegal prescription drugs
  • Drug paraphernalia

The suspects, Akeem Hopson and Kelvin Costin were arrested and charged, police said in a social media post.

  • Courtesy of Albany Police Department
  • Courtesy of Albany Police Department

Authorities said the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Albany Police officers executed a search warrant.

A total of 387 individually packaged THC-infused edibles, seven ounces of suspected marijuana, and 42 THC-infused vape cartridges were seized by authorities. The estimated street value of the items seized is $22,000, police said.

Authorities said this investigation remains ongoing.

