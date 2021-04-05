Traffic Shift: U.S. 165 near Bastrop in Morehouse Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, April, 12, 2021, traffic will be temporarily shifted to one lane crossing US 165 bridge over Tisdale Canal just west of Bastrop, in Morehouse Parish. Traffic will remain open in both directions of US 165 during this bridge maintenance.

The purpose of this lane shift is for necessary bridge maintenance. The extent of this lane shift is anticipated to be 2 weeks.

Permit/Detour Section:

Restrictions: No restrictions to traffic at this time.

Detour: No formal detour route has been established as the northbound and southbound inside lane of US 165 will still be open to all traffic.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for the work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Call (318) 561-5100 or (800) 542-3509 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.