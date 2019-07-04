Traffic Safety Tips for this holiday

MONROE, La. (07/04/19)– It’s important to practice traffic safety every time you start your vehicle, but during the holidays it’s even more crucial, because people are out celbrating and could be careless when it comes to drrinking and driving.

Due to traffic being heavier during the holidays, some locals say they will stay home this 4th of Juy and celebrate from their own backyard.

“Well we’re going to cook some hamburgers and sausage and play with the grandkids,” Jimmy Sanford said.

For those who do decide to leave the house the best way to prevent tickets or collisions is to have a plan in place ahead of time such as a designated driver. That can be either a friend, an Uber or Lyft, or a taxi cab. The owner of Ruston Express Transportation says he has prepared extra drivers for this evening.

“You know if you’re going to drink, don’t drive, call us. We will be available pretty much until around 3 or 4am this morning. Just give us a call and we’ll get you home safely,” Jonathan Bonner said.

If you get behind the wheel remember to buckle up, drive without any distractions, and keep a lookout for oncoming traffic or animals.

“No texting and driving or talking on the phone up against your head,” Alvin Johnson said. “Me, myself, I prefer to use an earpiece.”