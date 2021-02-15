Traffic jam due to icy road conditions in St. Landry Parish stretched over 5 miles

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) From Port Barre to Opelousas, the traffic jam stretched over five miles on US 190 throughout the day Monday.

“We are trying to get these trucks off the overpass but whenever they brake, they start sliding. We will put more material down on the overpass and hopefully that helps,” St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard explains.

KLFY ran into Bellard and his staff helping truck drivers travel on poor road conditions due to Winter Storm 2021.

“For the most part our roads are frozen but we are trying to get de-icers on bridges but then big things pop up like this and it pulls us away from what we are doing in the parish,” he said.

All the roads throughout St. Landry Parish were frozen over and Bellard said he and his staff will continue to work through the night to make travel a little easier for Tuesday.

“Right now we will stay in, doing exactly what we have been doing, monitoring things and taking care of them as they pop up.”