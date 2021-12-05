TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 eastbound traffic stalled near Louisiana, Mississippi line

12/5/21- a Traffic alert has been issued. I- 20 Eastbound traffic is stalled near the Louisiana/Mississippi line causing a long back-up. Louisiana State Police is working the incident, as we get more information we’ll update you on air and online.

