TRAFFIC ALERT: City of Monroe announces new construction project

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe is announcing a construction project that will impact traffic in some areas of the city.

The city says, contractors will start working on a guardrail repair and replacement project on Monday, January 25, 2021.

The work will take place in the following three locations:

Plum Street Underpass at the Intersection of Jackson Street and at the Intersection of Mississippi Street Underpass area to be closed during construction

Pecanland Mall Drive – West side entrance to Mall – One lane to be closed during construction

Loop Road at Crowley Street north side of Loop Road – One lane closed during construction.

The city says each repair should take roughly one day. The contractor will work between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. depending on the weather.