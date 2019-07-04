Trader Joe’s, Green Giant and Signature Farms packaged vegetables recalled over listeria concerns

(WSAV) – (7/4/19) Growers Express issued a voluntary recall of some Green Giant, Trader Joe’s and Signature Farms packed vegetables, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The company voluntarily recalled the products over concerns of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Most of the affected products have a use by date of June 26 -29, 2019 and include butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and vegetable bowls. A full list of affected products can be viewed on the Growers Express website.

The recalled products were primarily distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, but some were distributed in states across the country.

The FDA says listeria can cause high fever, nausea, diarrhea and other symptoms. It can also cause pregnant women to have miscarriages and stillbirths.

Customers should not consume affected products and should throw them away immediately.

